Ford Adding 450 Jobs To Meet Demand For New Electric Truck

Ford plans to spend $250 million and add 450 jobs at three Michigan plants to meet demand for the new F-150 Lightning.

Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of the Americas, said Ford already has taken more than 150,000 reservations for the new electric version of its immensely popular F-150 pickup truck.

Galhotra made the announcement Thursday at the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in the automaker’s hometown of Dearborn, where the first pre-production trucks are being made.

Ford officials hope the F-150 Lightning will be the catalyst that hastens America’s transition from gasoline to battery-powered vehicles.