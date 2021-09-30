© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan Bills Would Give Sex Abuse Victims More Time To Sue

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published September 30, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT
law-1063249_1920.jpg
Creative Commons

Michigan lawmakers are poised to consider bipartisan bills aimed at helping potentially thousands of sex abuse victims sue for damages, including those molested by a University of Michigan sports physician.

It's the second time since 2018 that legislators may overhaul laws in the wake of a major abuse scandal. Under the new measures, victims of the late Dr. Robert Anderson and others would get additional time to bring lawsuits.

Government entities couldn't use the immunity defense if they knew or should have known of prior sexual misconduct and didn't intervene.

The House Oversight Committee will hold an initial hearing Thursday.

