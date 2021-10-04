© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Daughters of Carl Levin christen U.S. warship bearing his name

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 4, 2021 at 5:19 AM EDT
A warship bearing the name of the U.S. Sen. Carl M. Levin has been christened at Maine's Bath Iron Works.

The late Michigan senator’s three daughters Erica, Laura and Kate simultaneously smashed bottles of sparkling wine on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer during the ceremony on Saturday.

The ship’s namesake served for 36 years in the U.S. Senate and served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Levin died on July 29 after battling cancer.

