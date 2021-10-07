© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

WMU loses appeal over athletes and virus vaccine requirement

By Associated Press
Published October 7, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT
Western Michigan University's library
WMU can require the athletes to wear a mask or be regularly tested for COVID-19, under an injunction from a judge in Grand Rapids.

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of athletes at Western Michigan University.

They sued to play sports without getting a COVID-19 vaccination, citing religious reasons.

The appeals court declined to freeze a decision by a judge who said WMU's vaccine policy likely violates the constitutional right to follow a religion.

The appeals court says at least 16 athletes sought the religious exemption but were ignored or denied.

In their lawsuit, the athletes say they are “devoted Christian people” who believe that the Bible and their faith preclude them from getting a COVID-19 shot.

