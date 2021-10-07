WMU loses appeal over athletes and virus vaccine requirement

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of athletes at Western Michigan University.

They sued to play sports without getting a COVID-19 vaccination, citing religious reasons.

The appeals court declined to freeze a decision by a judge who said WMU's vaccine policy likely violates the constitutional right to follow a religion.

The appeals court says at least 16 athletes sought the religious exemption but were ignored or denied.

WMU can require them to wear a mask or be regularly tested for COVID-19, under an injunction from a judge in Grand Rapids.

In their lawsuit, the athletes say they are “devoted Christian people” who believe that the Bible and their faith preclude them from getting a COVID-19 shot.