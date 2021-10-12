© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Michigan redistricting panel advances maps to hearing stage

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 12, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT
map of Michigan divided into a grid and then 13 differently-colored districts.
Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
The commission released this draft map of congressional districts after a session of September 16.

Michigan’s redistricting panel has voted to advance multiple draft congressional and legislative maps to public hearings and gave commissioners more time to submit their own plans.

The proposals that received support Monday were collaboratively drawn by the commission of four Democrats, four Republicans and five members who affiliate with neither major party.

They would be fairer to Democrats than gerrymandered lines created by the GOP-controlled Legislature after the 2010 census.

They also could provide more opportunities to elect minority candidates, though there is concern in the Black community that “unpacking” Democratic voters may actually result in fewer Black lawmakers.

