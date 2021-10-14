© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Ex-Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee dies; was in Congress 36 years

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT
Dale Kildee
GPOAccess.gov
/
http://www.gpoaccess.gov/pictorial/111th/pages/069.pdf
Portrait of Dale Kildee during the 111th United States Congress.

Former Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee, who served in Congress for 36 years, has died.

He was 92. Kildee’s death was announced Wednesday by his nephew, Rep. Dan Kildee, who succeeded him after his 2012 retirement.

Dale Kildee, a Democrat, was first elected to the House in 1976 and represented Flint and surrounding areas.

Dan Kildee says his uncle — a former teacher — was always proud that he was from Flint and was passionate about improving others' lives through education, learning and mentorship.

WKAR News
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE