WKAR News

Judge clears path for recall campaign over COVID-19 bonuses

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 28, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT
A judge has cleared the way for a recall campaign against three Michigan county officials who gave themselves bonuses with federal COVID-19 money before public outcry caused a reversal.

The three officials in Shiawassee County had filed an appeal over the recall petition language, but a judge says those appeals were full of errors.

The decision means signatures can be gathered to try to force a recall election next year against Jeremy Root, Cindy Garber and John Plowman.

The Republicans serve on the county Board of Commissioners.

Shiawassee mostly is a rural county between Lansing and Flint.

WKAR News
