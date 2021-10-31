Couches burn, parked car flipped after MSU beats Michigan

Mattresses and couches have burned in East Lansing during the revelry that followed Michigan State’s football victory over Michigan. At least one car was overturned.

The campus newspaper, The State News, posted photos and video from student neighborhoods in East Lansing.

There was a significant police presence in the Cedar Village area shortly after the Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 37-33, in a battle of top 10 teams.

A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in Cedar Village. The license plate was even missing.

