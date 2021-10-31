© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Couches burn, parked car flipped after MSU beats Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 31, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT
Police Lights
publicdomainpictures
/

Mattresses and couches have burned in East Lansing during the revelry that followed Michigan State’s football victory over Michigan. At least one car was overturned.

The campus newspaper, The State News, posted photos and video from student neighborhoods in East Lansing.

There was a significant police presence in the Cedar Village area shortly after the Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 37-33, in a battle of top 10 teams.

A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in Cedar Village. The license plate was even missing.

