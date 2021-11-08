© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

MSU researchers collecting data on Great Lakes shoreline

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST
771px-Sediment_and_Algae_Color_the_Great_Lakes.jpg
Courtsey of Wikimedia commons
/

Researchers at Michigan State University are collecting data on how the Great Lakes shoreline, how residents view coastlines and the impact of high water levels.

Assistant professor Erin Bunting says the information is critical to empower local communities and future research.

The results will be published online and analyzed in scientific publications.

The project is funded by the National Science Foundation and involves collecting information in several ways including a drone program and a mobile app.

Bunting says more than 1,200 images have been submitted since June.

WKAR News
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE