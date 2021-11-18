© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Has Moved to 102.3 FM
Whitmer urges adults to get COVID-19 booster 6 months out from initial shot

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 18, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST
Gretchen Whitmer wearing a pink mask receiving a COVID-19 booster shot from a nurse in a black vest
Courtesy
/
Michigan Executive Office of the Governor
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received a COVID-19 booster shot at the beginning of November.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging all residents ages 18 and older to schedule a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine if they are at least six months from when they were fully vaccinated.

The recommendation Wednesday comes as Michigan confronts surging infections and hospitalizations.

The governor says residents should act once U.S. regulators allow boosters for anyone 18 and older later this week.

More than 1 million booster doses have been administered statewide so far.

Michigan had the country’s second-highest case rate over the last week, and the seven-day average is approaching peaks from April and last December.

