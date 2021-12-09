© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Michigan man charged in assault on officers in Capitol riot

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 9, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST
A 41-year-old Michigan man has been arrested and accused of using chemical spray on law enforcement officers as part of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., says Tim Boughner was charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.

Boughner is from Romeo, north of Detroit. He had an appearance Wednesday in federal court in Detroit and was ordered jailed pending a detention hearing Thursday.

The government says video shows him using a chemical spray against officers attempting to secure the Capitol.

