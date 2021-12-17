© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Pro-Whitmer group launches ads to tout $400 insurance refund

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 17, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST
Highway3.jpg
WKAR file photo
/

A Democratic group allied with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching ads over the bowl season to tout pending $400-per-vehicle insurance refunds for Michigan drivers.

The foray is Democrats’ first onto TV in the governor’s race, 11 months before she's up for reelection in what could be a tough midterm climate.

Whitmer, who signed a law to lower auto insurance rates, is featured in the ad backed by an affiliate of the Democratic Governors Association.

Whitmer says people can agree to root for Utah to beat Ohio State and that they deserve a break after “years of overpaying for auto insurance.”

