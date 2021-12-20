County commissioners will get 4-year terms starting in 2024

Michigan county commissioners are getting longer terms in office.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bills into law that will extend a term to four years instead of just two.

The change will begin with the fall 2024 election. Sen. Jeremy Moss, a Detroit-area Democrat, says the new laws will help county commissioners focus more on governing rather than “election year politics." Moss says two-year terms were created decades ago.

The bills had bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

