WKAR News

Recall drive tied to migrant housing vote fails in Alma

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published January 5, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST
Three officials who supported housing migrant boys in a mid-Michigan community won’t face a recall election.

Their critics failed to collect enough signatures to meet a Dec. 31 deadline.

In September, the Alma City Commission made a zoning change that will turn a former nursing home into temporary housing for boys who crossed the U.S. border without parents or guardians.

Bethany Christian Services plans to use the site to provide housing for up to 40 days or until a sponsor can be found.

Recall petitions were filed against Alma commissioners Roxann Herrington, Audra Stahl and Nick Piccolo.

