© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Judge tosses GOP challenge to exception for recall donations

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published January 7, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST
gavel
Public Domain
/

A federal judge has dismissed Republicans’ lawsuit challenging the ability of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign to collect excess donations under an exception for recall attempts, saying they lack standing to sue.

District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids ruled this week that state GOP chairman Ron Weiser and the party failed to show they had suffered a “concrete and particularized injury.”

Republicans will appeal.

At issue is roughly $4 million in contributions to Whitmer that exceeded the $7,150 per-person limit.

The funds not spent on litigation or other recall-defense activities can be given to political parties or charities.

WKAR News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE