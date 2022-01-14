© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

US Customs: Marijuana, ammunition seizures up in Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published January 14, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST
marijuana
photo courtesy
/
Canva

Seizures of marijuana and ammunition at Michigan’s border with Canada have increased over the past year or so despite travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Detroit Field Office for U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Thursday that marijuana confiscated last year was up nearly 2,800% from fiscal year 2019.

Fiscal year 2021 enforcement statistics show more than 14,000 pounds of marijuana, 240 pounds of cocaine, more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly three pounds of fentanyl were seized at ports of entry into Michigan.

The Detroit Field Office's responsibilities include the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit Windsor Tunnel in Detroit and the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

WKAR News
Associated Press
