© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
school classroom
Wokandapix
/
Pixabay

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose spending $2.3 billion over four years to recruit and retain teachers and other school staff, enticing them with annual $2,000 bonuses that would grow to $4,000 by 2025.

Her plan to address educator shortages, provided to The Associated Press, is part of the budget Whitmer will present to lawmakers.

Starting in the fall, all full-time returning K-12 public employees would get $2,000, with part-timers receiving less based on hours worked.

They would get an additional $2,000 in 2023.

Teachers and other certified staff like counselors would qualify for $3,000 in 2024 and $4,000 in 2025.

WKAR News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE