WKAR News

Sister of Oxford school shooting victim: Mandate gun storage

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published February 16, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST
gun-belt-5538600_1920.jpg
Public Domain

The big sister of a teen killed in the rampage at Oxford High School is urging Michigan lawmakers to pass legislation mandating safe storage of guns.

Reina St. Juliana, a junior at the school, calls it a commonsense way to prevent future shootings.

Four students, including Hana St. Juliana, were killed. Reina St. Juliana questions why the Legislature isn't taking up the bills.

The 15-year-old charged in the attack illegally had a handgun his father bought days earlier.

The legislation would require adults to keep a firearm in a securely locked container if they know it's accessible to minors.

