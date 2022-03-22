© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Air BnB logo with house
Travel Tuesday!
Donate on Tuesday and be entered to win one of two $500 Airbnb gift cards. Go somewhere warm this spring on WKAR. | View Giveaway Rules
DONATE
WKAR News

State of Michigan announces renewed bump in food assistance payment

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published March 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
food
Scott Warman
/
Unsplash

Households in Michigan that get federal food assistance will see the benefit boosted for another month.

“Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put food on the table in March as we continue growing our economy,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release.

The bump was reauthorized by Congress and will be automatically added to Bridge card accounts for families to use to buy food.

That will mean another $95 a month for roughly 700,000 families in the state, said Alex Rossman with the Michigan League for Public Policy.

“This is another instance where it’s kind of a win-win in terms of helping households directly as well as money getting spent in local grocery stores and going back into the economy as well,” he told Michigan Public Radio.

The food assistance boost for some Michigan residents started in April of 2020 as part of federal economic recovery plans.

Tags

WKAR News food assistance
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE