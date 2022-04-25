© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT
dashcam footage showing Officer Christopher Schurr pointing at Patrick Lyoya who stands beside his ca
Grand Rapids Police Department
Officer Christopher Schurr pulled Patrick Lyoya over on April 4.

Police in Grand Rapids have identified Christopher Schurr as the officer who killed Patrick Lyoya in early April.

Lyoya was a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer following a traffic stop.

Grand Rapids Chief Eric Winstrom had previously declined to name the officer but changed course Monday.

He says he’s doing it in the “interest of transparency” and to reduce speculation.
Lyoya’s family and Black leaders, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, had repeatedly called for release of Schurr’s name.

The officer has not been charged in the shooting. State police are investigating.

