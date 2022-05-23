Police: Nearly all power restored in Gaylord after tornado

Nearly all of the power lost following a deadly tornado that killed two people and flattened parts of a northern Michigan community has been restored.

The state police said Sunday that everyone has been accounted for in Gaylord.

That's after a Friday afternoon EF3 tornado blew through the community, injuring more than 40 people.

The tornado packed winds of 140 mph that tore roofs and walls from businesses and practically destroyed a mobile home park in the town, about 230 miles northwest of Detroit.

State police said Sunday that electricity has been restored to 99% of utility customers in Gaylord.