© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Police: Nearly all power restored in Gaylord after tornado

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
damaged homes and street from a tornado with debris on the ground
Courtesy
/
Michigan State Police
The tornado hit the Gaylord community Friday afternoon.

Nearly all of the power lost following a deadly tornado that killed two people and flattened parts of a northern Michigan community has been restored.

The state police said Sunday that everyone has been accounted for in Gaylord.

That's after a Friday afternoon EF3 tornado blew through the community, injuring more than 40 people.

The tornado packed winds of 140 mph that tore roofs and walls from businesses and practically destroyed a mobile home park in the town, about 230 miles northwest of Detroit.

State police said Sunday that electricity has been restored to 99% of utility customers in Gaylord.

Tags

WKAR News severe weathertornado
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE