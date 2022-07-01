© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

2nd trial set for Aug. 9 for 2 men charged in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 1, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
A judge has set Aug. 9 for a second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A jury in April acquitted two other men but were deadlocked on Adam Fox and Barry Croft.

They were described as leaders of a scheme to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020, trigger a civil war and prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and furious over Whitmer’s pandemic restrictions.

There was evidence of a crudely built “shoot house” to practice going in and out of her vacation home, and a night ride to check the property.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted.

Associated Press
