WKAR News

No rain and hot days can stress the trees in your yard. Here's what you can do

WKAR Public Media | By Lester Graham | Michigan Radio
Published July 5, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
A tree and field on a misty morning, with a red sunning rising on the horizon
tobr549
/
Pixabay

The heat and lack of consistent rain are starting to stress trees in some parts of Michigan.

Most of the trees experiencing stress are young ones planted in the last two or three years. Others might be stressed because of the current weather conditions are those where construction might have damaged roots.

Michigan State University Extension Service says some telltale signs are leaves dropping from the trees or curling. In evergreens, look for drooping needles.

The Extension Service says the best thing you can do is water those trees once a week. But, don’t over-water them. Water one for a bit, go to the next tree and water there for a while to give the moisture time to seep into the soil around the first tree. You can go back and water that one a little more if necessary.

MSU researchers have found two to three inches of mulch is critical to reducing tree stress. It helps keep moisture in the ground and reduces the soil temperature around the roots.

The researchers advise that even if we get a little rain, keep an eye open for signs of stress on your trees.

