© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michigan governor hopeful pleads not guilty in Jan. 6 riot

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 7, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
headshot of Ryan Kelley wearing a suit
Ryan D. Kelley for Governor of Michigan

A Republican candidate for Michigan governor has pleaded not guilty for his actions during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ryan Kelley has said he and other supporters of then-President Donald Trump were exercising their free speech rights on the day of the deadly riot.

Kelley appeared via video Thursday for a brief hearing in federal court, weeks after the real estate broker was arrested at his home in western Michigan and charged with several misdemeanors.

Kelley said little during the hearing. But at a debate Wednesday night, he said he and others at the Capitol were unhappy with the 2020 presidential election, when Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Kelley is among five Republicans seeking the GOP nomination on Aug. 2.

Tags

WKAR News gubernatorial raceGubernatorial Primary
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE