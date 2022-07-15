© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant temporarily closing due to supply issues

WKAR Public Media | By Karel Vega
Published July 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
View from a distance looking down from above some wispy clouds at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plants, a sprawl of white buildings
Courtesy
/
General Motors
GM has periodically closed its Mid-Michigan plants during the pandemic due to supply chain issues.

General Motors is stopping production at its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant for one week. The automaker says the closure will start Monday, July 18.

In a statement, a spokesperson cites supply chain disruptions. Those issues have forced GM to shut down production at mid-Michigan plants multiple times since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our production in North America has been relatively strong and stable since the third quarter of last year," GM spokesperson Erin Davis said in a statement. "However, short-term supply chain disruptions continue to occur, which has led us to make these production adjustments. We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet pent up customer demand for our vehicles."

In April, the automaker’s Grand River Assembly plant was closed for a week due to a parts shortage.

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, took to Twitter Friday to call the shutdown a result of Congress's failure to pass the CHIPS act.

The CHIPS, or Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America, Act would incentivize semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., but legislation has stalled in Congress.

"GM’s Delta Township plant is shutting down - again - because we can’t get ahold of 14-cent microchips. Congress’s failure to pass the CHIPS Act has real world consequences, and it’s leaving workers in mid-Michigan holding the bag," Slotkin said in a tweet.

Semiconductor shortages have been a major reason for auto production disruptions.

GM says it expects work at the Lansing Delta Township facility to resume July 25.

The plant builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave.

Tags

WKAR News General MotorsLansing Area
Karel Vega
As managing editor, Karel Vega supervises news reporters and hosts of news programming, and is responsible for the planning and editing of WKAR's news content.
See stories by Karel Vega
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE