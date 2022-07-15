GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant temporarily closing due to supply issues

General Motors is stopping production at its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant for one week. The automaker says the closure will start Monday, July 18.

In a statement, a spokesperson cites supply chain disruptions. Those issues have forced GM to shut down production at mid-Michigan plants multiple times since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our production in North America has been relatively strong and stable since the third quarter of last year," GM spokesperson Erin Davis said in a statement. "However, short-term supply chain disruptions continue to occur, which has led us to make these production adjustments. We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet pent up customer demand for our vehicles."

In April, the automaker’s Grand River Assembly plant was closed for a week due to a parts shortage.

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, took to Twitter Friday to call the shutdown a result of Congress's failure to pass the CHIPS act.

The CHIPS, or Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America, Act would incentivize semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., but legislation has stalled in Congress.

"GM’s Delta Township plant is shutting down - again - because we can’t get ahold of 14-cent microchips. Congress’s failure to pass the CHIPS Act has real world consequences, and it’s leaving workers in mid-Michigan holding the bag," Slotkin said in a tweet.

We need to invest now in an American supply chain for microchips, so that we aren’t beholden to foreign countries like China for our economic and national security. It’s time to pass the deeply bipartisan CHIPS Act as a standalone bill. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) July 15, 2022

Semiconductor shortages have been a major reason for auto production disruptions.

GM says it expects work at the Lansing Delta Township facility to resume July 25.

The plant builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave.

