© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

MI Supreme Court will hear challenge to court cost assessments

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published July 25, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
gavel
Public Domain

The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to hear two cases on the question of whether making convicted defendants pay court costs is unconstitutional.

The controversy centers on a long-standing practice that allows judges in Michigan to assess court costs on defendants who are found guilty. The money helps fund local courts, but judges don’t see any direct benefit.

These two lawsuits, from Wayne and Alpena counties, challenge that system. The challenges claim that allowing judges to assess court costs creates an automatic incentive to find defendants guilty. That’s because courts don’t get to assess costs when a defendant is found innocent.

The lawsuits also claim that assessing court costs on top of other penalties has a disproportionate effect on lower-income defendants. And that it’s up to the Legislature, not the judiciary, to appropriate money to fund courts.

Two panels of the Michigan Court of Appeals rejected the challenges.

The Supreme Court held separate arguments in April on whether the case is worth its attention. The decision to accept the case also invited more thorough briefings from the parties, and the court has asked for amicus briefs from organizations representing prosecutors, defense attorneys, and judges as well as from the Legislature.

WKAR News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE