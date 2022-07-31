© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Trump endorses Dixon ahead of Michigan GOP governor primary

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 31, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT
Jim Tignanelli, former President Donald Trump and Tudor Dixon pose for a picture in front of several American flags
Tudor Dixon for Governor
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon met with former President Donald Trump in April of 2022 along with Jim Tignanelli, president of the Police Officers Association of Michigan (Left).

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Tudor Dixon in Michigan's Republican primary for governor, just days before the election that will determine the party's opponent for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Dixon is a conservative commentator and actress. She's emerged as a leading candidate in a crowded field.

Trump's endorsement Friday comes in a race where candidates have maneuvered for his support for months.

He joins former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in endorsing Dixon. DeVos, who is from Michigan, resigned from Trump's Cabinet after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Tags

WKAR News Gubernatorial Primarygubernatorial raceDonald Trump
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE