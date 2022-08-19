© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Fall in Michigan predicted to be hotter and dryer than normal this year

WKAR Public Media | By Genevieve Fox
Published August 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
The National Weather Service predicts this year's fall season will be 40% warmer compared to average temperatures in mid-Michigan of 50 degrees during the months of September through November.

Meteorologist William Marino said warming fall temperatures have become more common in recent years.

This is largely due to an ongoing La Niña, Marino said. This phenomenon allows for warm air to pass through the cool pacific sea surface temperatures and enter into North America.

Along with warmer temperatures predicted for the fall, low precipitation is also expected.

Jeffrey Andresen is the state climatologist for Michigan. He said roughly 30% of the state is experiencing some form of dryness, or even moderate drought.

With abnormal dryness, fall crops will reach maturity faster, lowering the quality of the crop, Andresen said.

“It’s good to have warm soils and so forth for that crop to germinate but we do need moisture,” Andresen said.

To combat warming temperatures, Andresen said people should keep their eyes on long term trends and plan as needed.

“We have to adapt to these changing long term patterns,” Andresen said.

Genevieve’s story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.

