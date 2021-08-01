-
About 196,000 utility customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula are without electricity after a storm packing strong winds, hail and lightning crossed parts…
Authorities say severe thunderstorms that moved across Michigan spawned a weak tornado in western Michigan that damaged barns and knocked down trees.The…
The National Weather Service has announced a statewide tornado drill to take place in Michigan at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The drill is completely voluntary,…
UPDATED Thursday at 6:15 p.m.: Consumers Energy says Michiganders will be able to end the voluntary reduction of heat at midnight. MSU returns to normal…
A storm dropped more than a foot (1/3 meter) of snow on parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, creating hazardous driving conditions and keeping some…
Prepare for cold and wet weather if your plans include going out for New Year’s celebration tonight or seeing the Michigan inauguration in person…
The forecasters at the National Weather Service are among those working without a paycheck because of the federal government shutdown.The Grand Rapids…
Heavy snow fell throughout the Capital region on Monday morning, causing school cancelations and dozens of snow trucks to hit the highways.The National…
According to the National Weather Service, snow will fall in the Lansing area on Friday. West Michigan will see lake effect conditions. National Weather…
Michigan's Upper Peninsula is getting a taste of wintry weather a little earlier than usual this fall.The National Weather Service office in the Marquette…