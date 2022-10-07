© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 7, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
The second man to plead guilty in a kidnapping plot against Michigan’s governor has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. But his prison term was longer than the sentence given to Ty Garbin, who quickly cooperated and pleaded guilty much earlier.

Franks was sentenced Thursday. He was among six anti-government extremists who were charged with conspiracy in federal court.

Investigators said the group’s goal was to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incite a U.S. civil war, known as the “boogaloo,” before the 2020 presidential election.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., were convicted in August. Two other men were acquitted in April.

