WKAR News

Whitmer in D.C. to argue for more semiconductor funds

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published December 2, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST
portrait: Whitmer
michigan.gov

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is on a two-day business jaunt to Washington, D.C., where she has meetings set up with Biden administration officials and members of Michigan’s congressional delegation.

A priority in sit-downs with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and other Biden administration officials will be winning more federal support for manufacturing semiconductors. The chips are critical to the auto industry and defense contractors.

“Well, I think it’s important for Michigan to make our case and make our case in person and to the people that are making these decisions,” said Whitmer Communications Director Bobby Leddy. “Certainly, we can build up that relationship, show that we have the track record for getting things done and, hopefully, make the case that we deserve some additional investment and we’ll put that to good use.”

Michigan has already expanded semiconductor production, in part because chips are critical to the auto industry. President Joe Biden was in Michigan earlier this week to visit a semiconductor factory in Bay City.

Leddy says the governor is making the case that Michigan already has the workforce and supply chains to further expand semiconductor production.

Whitmer also has meetings planned with Democratic and Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation. Topics could include a new budget bill and federal same-sex marriage protections.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
