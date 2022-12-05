© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MI board will begin recount process for ballot proposals

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published December 5, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST
lansing election drop box
Sarah Lehr
/
WKAR News
A ballot drop box appears outside the Foster Community Center in Lansing on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet Monday to start the process for a partial recount of the votes cast for two ballot proposals.

The meeting is not to decide whether to proceed with the recounts -- which is pretty much a given – but to plan next steps.

The hand recount request appears to be an effort to cast doubt on the reliability of voting machines by the group Election Integrity Fund and Force. The organization was also engaged in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Michigan.

This time, the group is looking in some precincts to challenge the results of Proposals 2 and 3 – which enshrined voting rights and abortion rights in the state constitution. Election Integrity Fund and Force has to pay the full cost of the recounts. It’s not clear exactly what the cost will be.

Due to the margin of the vote and the relatively small number of precincts, the recounts are almost certainly not going to change the fact that both proposals were adopted by voters.

It will be up to local election officials to manage the hand recounts.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
