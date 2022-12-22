Michigan Board of State Canvassers affirms November results

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers said “no” Wednesday to almost all efforts to toss out votes cast in elections for two questions on the November ballot.

The recounts of a few selected precincts proceeded despite the fact they had no chance of reversing the statewide results on Proposals 2 and 3.

The attorney for Election Integrity Fund and Force, which has a history of denying election results, made repeated attempts to expand the scope of the review beyond the board’s purview of matching election results with votes cast.

Republican board chair Tony Daunt pushed back.

“If people have reason to believe that a crime has been committed, there are appropriate channels to take and that involves forwarding the concern – with evidence – to the local law enforcement officials,” he said.

“You are not going to persuade us that we should be issuing subpoenas or doing investigations,” said Democratic board member Mary Ellen Gurewitz.

The recounts focused on Proposals 2 and 3, which established new voting rights and abortion rights. Both amendments to the Michigan Constitution passed by wide margins.

