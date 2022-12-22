© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan Board of State Canvassers affirms November results

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published December 22, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST
I voted stickers
Scott Pohl
/
WKAR-MSU

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers said “no” Wednesday to almost all efforts to toss out votes cast in elections for two questions on the November ballot.

The recounts of a few selected precincts proceeded despite the fact they had no chance of reversing the statewide results on Proposals 2 and 3.

The attorney for Election Integrity Fund and Force, which has a history of denying election results, made repeated attempts to expand the scope of the review beyond the board’s purview of matching election results with votes cast.

Republican board chair Tony Daunt pushed back.

“If people have reason to believe that a crime has been committed, there are appropriate channels to take and that involves forwarding the concern – with evidence – to the local law enforcement officials,” he said.

“You are not going to persuade us that we should be issuing subpoenas or doing investigations,” said Democratic board member Mary Ellen Gurewitz.

The recounts focused on Proposals 2 and 3, which established new voting rights and abortion rights. Both amendments to the Michigan Constitution passed by wide margins.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
