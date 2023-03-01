Immigrant rights advocates speak out, amid allegations of migrant child labor at Grand Rapids food manufacturing plant

Hearthside Food Solutions, a contracted food industry manufacturer, came under fire over the weekend, after an investigation by the New York Times alleged its plant in Grand Rapids was hiring underage migrant workers and placing them in unsafe working conditions. Some teens reported working 17-hour days with others dropping out of school.

In a statement released Saturday, Hearthside said it’s “appalled” by the accusations. The company is launching an independent review over protocols, as well as its outside staffing partnerships.

However, immigrant rights organizer, Rose Mayan, with Michigan United, told WGVU more has to be done.

“These companies have to be held accountable. If they can pay any wages, anything that can be done to help these kids," she said.

Mayan and her team are working with state legislators to create systems that better protect immigrants, with a focus on those who come to the country without their parents and are forced to fight for survival.

“Every child should be treated like a child. They deserve to be in school. They deserve to have time with their peers. They deserve to be welcomed in the U.S. and feel like any other child, but not to be forced to work for 12 hours a day and 7 days a week. This is unacceptable," she said.

Michigan United said it hopes to partner with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to ensure migrant children, especially those now leaving workforces, have access to mental health resources, housing, education, and nutrition.