WKAR News

Gov. Whitmer hopes for rain but expects 'dry, hot summer ahead'

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published June 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT
Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaking in front of a digital screen
Rick Pluta
/
MPRN
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she's concerned "a hot, dry summer" will add to air quality woes in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she’s hoping a forecast of rain will provide some respite from the risk of fire but expects much of Michigan could be in for some tough weeks ahead due to drifting smoke and continued danger of wildfires.

“This is going to be a very hot, dry summer is what all the projections are and that could make air quality a lot more challenging for us, as well as the potential for fires,” she said following an appearance in Saline.

The governor said she is conferring with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“We’ve got active conversations about what might make this safer for people,” she said.

"Obviously, these fires are coming from Canada. There’s nothing we can do about that, you know. I think we’re aiding their fire suppression activities, but we’ve obviously got a fire in Michigan as well that we’re still putting out.”

The wildfire near Grayling is contained, but there is still the risk of hot spots reigniting.

The state’s fire danger advisory to local health, environment and emergency response agencies calls the hot and dry conditions “unprecedented” for this time of year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says exposure to smoke can be especially harmful for people with respiratory or heart conditions.

An advisory from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says people should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, especially people with lung or heart conditions, as well as younger children and teenagers.

WKAR News Governor Gretchen WhitmerwildfiresEnvironment
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
