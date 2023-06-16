© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michigan jobless rate falls to 3.7%

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published June 16, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT
person in a suit walking with a leather bag
Marten Bjork
/
Unsplash

Michigan’s unemployment rate in May fell to 3.7 % which is the lowest it’s been in a couple years. It continues a slow-but-steady trend of recovery from pandemic-related job losses.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer cheered the news and claimed some measure of credit.

“Michigan’s strong economic momentum continues,” the second-term Democrat said in a statement released by her office.

“Our unemployment dropped to 3.7 %, remaining below 4% for only the third period in nearly 50 years,” she said. “With our strong labor market, working people can keep finding good-paying jobs, companies can grow in Michigan, and families have more money in their pockets for the kitchen-table essentials.”

Wayne Rourke is the Michigan Labor Market Information Director. He said the data shows the state is on track to recover the jobs lost during the pandemic.

“It was a strong jobs month for May, and we’re within a really good milestone of getting back to pre-pandemic levels here real soon, hopefully,” he told Michigan Public Radio.

Robert Schneider with the independent Citizens Research Council of Michigan says what is happening in Michigan is similar to national trends. He says efforts at the national level to slow inflation don’t seem to be having an adverse effect on job growth in Michigan.

“In Michigan, we’re not seeing those cooling effects yet and employment seems to be going up slow and steady for more than half a year now, so I think all of that is probably good news to Michigan,” said Schneider.

At the same time, the state’s labor force participation rate grew to 60.5%. That number counts people who are working or looking for work. The May number is its highest point since July of 2020. The industries most affected by COVID, services and hospitality at the top of the list, are the ones that show the most improvement.

Tags
WKAR News unemployment rate
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE