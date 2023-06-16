© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Non-profit Lansing Pride to host its second annual celebration this weekend

WKAR Public Media | By Megan Schellong
Published June 16, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
pride flag on a flagpole
Sophie Emeny
/
Unsplash

The non-profit organization Lansing Pride is putting on its second festival since its formation in 2021.

It's a time for folks to celebrate their LGBTQ identity while commemorating the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

That's when patrons of a a queer bar in New York City's Greenwich Village fought back against a police raid on the establishment. Today, it is known as a pivotal moment in recent LGBTQ history.

While Pride has been celebrated for decades in Lansing, last year was Lansing Pride’s first year putting on an event.

More than 3,000 people showed up at the festival in 2022 despite the day being cold and rainy.

But this year’s celebration is forecasted to have better weather and look a little different.

Ben Dowd is the president of Lansing Pride. He says more than 100 vendors will be there to provide food and entertainment.

"My favorite thing to see is the people show up and just living and being themselves," Dowd said.

There will also be drag performances, a drag queen story hour and a family area with dance instruction for kids.

He says people can show up in other ways for LGBTQ folks if they can’t attend the festival.

"It's very important that we help support one another, find something that's really close to your heart and celebrate Pride with that every day," he said.

The festival runs Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. in Old Town Lansing.

Megan Schellong
Megan Schellong is the local host and producer for Morning Edition on WKAR.
