-
Some students are getting a break from debt at Lansing Community College. The college made an announcement that it will forgive student debt from fall 2017 through spring 2021.
-
For nearly ten years, the 220,000 square feet of the former Otto Junior High School in North Lansing has stood empty.The property once owned by the…
-
Greater Lansing voters are weighing in on a host of tax issues on the August 3 ballot. Here’s what you should know.In the Potterville district, voters…
-
Voters in Lansing are choosing among a crowded field of city council candidates on their Aug. 3 primary ballot.WKAR's politics reporter Sarah Lehr spoke…
-
Lansing's primary election is coming up on Aug. 3. Six candidates are running to become the city's mayor.The nonpartisan primary will narrow down the…
-
Editor's note: This story contains a racial slur.In just a few weeks, Lansing voters will cast their ballots in a primary to select the city's next…
-
Six candidates are running to be Lansing's next mayor. An Aug. 3 nonpartisan primary will narrow down the number of candidates before the general in…
-
The Dam Jam is returning Thursday for the three-day event along the riverfront in Old Town Lansing at the Brenke Fish Ladder.The event hosted by Lansing…
-
Lansing's primary election is coming up on Aug. 3. Six candidates are running to become the city's mayor. The nonpartisan primary will narrow down the…
-
Lansing has a primary election coming up on Aug. 3.Voters will cast their ballots to narrow down the field of six candidates running to be the city's next…