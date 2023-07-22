Man accused of kidnapping, murder of Lansing toddler Wynter Cole-Smith facing 20 state charges

Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Lansing toddler Wynter Cole-Smith will face 20 total state charges.

Rashad Trice could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Nessel says her office reached an agreement with Ingham, Macomb and Wayne County prosecutors to combine charges against Trice under one prosecution.

Among the charges Trice faces are a count of First Degree Premeditated Murder, two counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and two counts of kidnapping.

Seven of the charges would come with a mandatory life-sentences. If convicted of the murder charges, Trice would be denied the possibility of parole.

"We have alleged today, and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” Nessel said in a statement.

“I remain appreciative for the coordination with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy for their commitment to a singular, victim-centered prosecution that prioritizes and respects the tragic experiences of the surviving victims and the family of Wynter Cole-Smith.”

A federal complaint claims Trice assaulted Smith’s mother before kidnapping the toddler and stealing their car. He allegedly strangled Smith to death and left her body in an alley.

Trice is currently being held in jail in Newaygo County.

