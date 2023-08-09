© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

State launches grant program to help agricultural businesses build wastewater infrastructure

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jackson
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
overhead view of a waste water treatment plant
Ivan Bandura
/
Unsplash

Applications are now open for a new state grant for wastewater programs geared toward agriculture and food processors.

The Wastewater Infrastructure Fund Program is offering up to $2 million for eligible projects.

The amount awarded depends on the daily flow of wastewater and the total project size.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the program aims to help bring the agriculture and food industry in compliance with state regulations.

“The new Wastewater Infrastructure Fund Program will assist local food and agriculture businesses to improve infrastructure, but will help them move toward climate-smart practices that will protect our environment and public health,” MDARD Director Timothy Boring said in a press release announcing the new program.

The grants can help pay for costs like equipment, labor and design work.

Eligibility requirements say the grants are for companies based in Michigan under oversight like an administrative consent order, compliance and enforcement action or a schedule of compliance.

They must be in good standing with MDARD to receive a grant.

$30 million is set aside for the program in total. The application period will last until that funding runs out.

Environment
Colin Jackson
