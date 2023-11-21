© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan Capitol is using surveillance technology to enforce gun ban

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published November 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Photo of the Michigan State Capitol Building on June 28, 2023. The sky looks milky and hazy.
Arjun Thakkar
Ingham county had an air quality index ranging from unhealthy to dangerous levels on Tuesday, June 28th to Wednesday, June 29th.

New artificial intelligence software is being deployed at the Michigan Capitol to help detect illegal guns in the building.

The ZeroEyessoftware will monitor surveillance video from cameras posted inside the Capitol for signs that someone slipped a gun past the metal detectors. The service costs the state $3,000 each month.

“Using technology to basically watch the cameras and say, hey somebody’s pulled out a weapon, they brandished a weapon,” said William Kandler, chair of Michigan State Capitol Commission. “[It] wouldn’t tell you necessarily if they’re carrying it concealed. Hopefully, we would have caught that when they came to the door. But if they pull it out, we would see it.”

Kandler said if the system spots something that seems like a weapon, that sets off an automatic alert to officers stationed nearby.

“No system’s 100%. It won’t be perfect,” said Kandler. “We want to do the best we can to try and keep people safe. We have a lot of school kids coming in here. We have elected officials trying to make policy for constituents. We have staff working here. We just want to make sure that people can do those things.”
