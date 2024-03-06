Reducing vaccine hesitancy during a measles outbreak

Michigan has three confirmed cases of measles, in Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

This is the first outbreak since 2019. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a drop in childhood MMR vaccines over multiple years.

While healthcare professionals have used measles vaccines for decades, misinformation about vaccines can contribute to people ignoring routine vaccinations.

A report from Michigan State University looked at the effects of vaccine misinformation and the strategies to counter vaccine hesitancy.

Vaccine hesitancy, defined by the World Health Organization, is “the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines.”

The report lists ten observations that may affect vaccine hesitancy:

Negative sentiments on social media might increase vaccine hesitancy faster than interventions reduce it

Messaging seems to work best when it is tailored to what groups know and care about

Simple messaging about benefits and risks based on probabilities is not enough

Correct misinformation to both parents and their children

Trust matters: the message, the messenger, and the (vaccinated) provider

Debunking efforts have shown mixed effects on social media

Raising the quality and visibility of reliable information can counter misinformation

Framing of vaccine messages matters

Blanket bans can drive groups and activities underground

Social media platforms need to be part of the solution

The report concludes that while misinformation isn’t a new issue, its influence on vaccine hesitancy through social media “is an urgent global threat to public health.”

The cases of measles in Michigan are not connected, and officials say they show the multiple places exposure can happen.

The state is urging people to make sure vaccinations are up-to-date and, if needed, to get vaccinated as soon as possible if needed.