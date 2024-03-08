Construction begins at 7:00am Monday on US-127 near Lansing

Using US-127 to get around Lansing and East Lansing will take longer for drivers starting Monday, and for the next five months.

That’s because a major construction project is kicking off on the freeway between I-96 and I-496.

Road crews are shutting down northbound lanes and diverting drivers to the southbound side of the road. Some on-ramps will also be affected.

But Department of Transportation spokesperson Aaron Jenkins told WKAR the work will be worth it.

"Our plans call for permanent third lanes to be added between I-96 and I-496. The ramps at Dunckel and Trowbridge interchanges will be re-configured to improve traffic flow and to cut down on the number of crashes."

Jenkins said the freeway was built more than 50-years ago when speed limits were 55 mph. Today there are more cars, and travel speeds are commonly 75 mph., meaning drivers need more room, better exits and better lighting. He said the new lanes added during construction, one to the north and one to the southbound lane, will add 33-percent more roadway and increase safety for motorists.

Jenkins encouraged drivers to slow down in the construction zone to protect road workers.

"You know you have people flying by you at 55, 65, 70 miles an hour. You know, they’re supposed to be going 45. We just ask that you keep your eyes open. Work zones are temporary, bad decisions behind the wheel can last forever," he said.

This work is part of the $205 million investment to rebuild US-127/I-496 from I-96 to I-496.

MDOT said based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 2,911 jobs.

Work on this phase is expected to be completed in September. Next year, the state will conduct similar work on the southbound side of the same stretch of Us-127.

