Amy Robinson leads a team of reporters and student interns in creating meaningful and thought-provoking multimedia news content for WKAR Public Media.



Amy joined WKAR in September 2023.

Before joining WKAR, Amy spent seven years leading the news department at WCMU in Mount Pleasant.

Amy Robinson graduated from Central Michigan University with bachelor's degrees in applied arts, interpersonal communication, and public communication. She has a master's degree in general administration.