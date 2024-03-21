Early spring snowfall and hazardous road conditions are expected across the lower peninsula Friday

A late winter snowstorm is making its way towards the mid Michigan region bringing heavy snow with it, and a winter weather advisory is place for most of the lower peninsula starting Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, a low pressure system is moving through the southern Great Lakes across Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Snow accumulation of three to seven inches is expected with highest snowfalls totals occurring near and north of I-96.

Courtesy / National Weather Service

“In the Lansing area probably four inches or so,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Walt Felver. “A little bit more as you go farther north toward Alma.”

Travel throughout the day on Friday will be difficult with hazardous conditions impacting the morning and evening commute.

“Worst thing you can ever do is be panicked in a snowstorm because you're running late,” said Felver. “That's when accidents occur, so people need to be alert. We haven't had snow in a while, and so winter is not over yet.”

Snow covered and slippery roads will be likely at times as temperatures will be near and below freezing during the snow fall.

“So it's going to be a plowable snow. Its going to be sloppy, it's going to be slippery, but we're not expecting any freezing rain,” Felver said.

Felver predicts Friday's highs in the low to mid thirties, with wind chill around 20 degrees. For latest updates on the weather forecast visit the National Weather Service website.

