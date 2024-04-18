Potter Park Zoo launches new walking club

Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo is starting a new program for those wanting to get in a morning walk.

The program, called “Wild Wanderer’s Club”, will let club members walk the zoo’s paths daily, an hour before opening time.

“We know just how good walking and being active is,” Potter Park Zoo spokesperson Heath Thurman said. “Then combining that with being surrounded by nature is a really good thing to do.”

Thurman said this program is another way to serve the community. “We really take pride in being in Lansing, and we really feel the community deserves a safe space to come and recreate,” he said.

The club is open to everyone. “We’re really hoping to attract anybody who has that passion and appreciation for being outdoors,” Thurman said.

The zoo had its paths repaved last year. Thurman said the longest path is about half a mile. “Even if you’re just to walk in an sit on a bench for that hour, you’ll feel better being in such a green environment right here in Lansing,” Thurman said.

Required registration is free and available online. The program starts on May 1.