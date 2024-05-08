© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing City Council names new city attorney

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published May 8, 2024 at 10:42 PM EDT
Lansing City Attorney Greg Venker was appointed to the position on May 6.
City of Lansing
Lansing City Attorney Greg Venker was appointed to the position on May 6.

The Lansing City Council voted unanimously Monday to appoint assistant city attorney Greg Venker to lead the city’s legal office.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor initially put forward Venker's nomination in April.

At the time, council members opted to delay their vote to confirm Venker over concerns that the promotion was happening too quickly after former city attorney Jim Smiertka announced his retirement.

Smiertka held the position since 2016 after previously serving in the same capacity from 1994 to 2004.

“I would like to see a process play out instead of appointing him as the city attorney but appointing him as interim city attorney,” said City Councilmember Ryan Kost during a meeting on April 8.

Venker has since led the city attorney’s office in an interim capacity and says after the initial vote delay, he’s taken time to discuss his candidacy with those on the council.

“In the intervening several weeks, I had the opportunity to meet with the remaining council members and also just get to know them more and get let them know me more in this capacity,” Venker said Monday. “I think that was really the missing piece.”
WKAR News
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE