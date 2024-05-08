Lansing City Council names new city attorney

The Lansing City Council voted unanimously Monday to appoint assistant city attorney Greg Venker to lead the city’s legal office.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor initially put forward Venker's nomination in April.

At the time, council members opted to delay their vote to confirm Venker over concerns that the promotion was happening too quickly after former city attorney Jim Smiertka announced his retirement.

Smiertka held the position since 2016 after previously serving in the same capacity from 1994 to 2004.

“I would like to see a process play out instead of appointing him as the city attorney but appointing him as interim city attorney,” said City Councilmember Ryan Kost during a meeting on April 8.

Venker has since led the city attorney’s office in an interim capacity and says after the initial vote delay, he’s taken time to discuss his candidacy with those on the council.

“In the intervening several weeks, I had the opportunity to meet with the remaining council members and also just get to know them more and get let them know me more in this capacity,” Venker said Monday. “I think that was really the missing piece.”