Lansing’s City Charter Commission holds its first meeting

Lansing's City Charter Commission is kicking off the process to explore changes to the city’s governing rules.

The group held its first meeting Tuesday after voters elected nine members at the beginning of May from a crowd of 36 candidates vying for seats on the board.

Commissioners are charged with reviewing and proposing changes to the current charter, a document established in 1978 that amounts to a local constitution outlining the form of government and rules for the Capital City. Voters last November authorized a general revision of the city charter.

Board members can entertain revisions that range from minor changes in grammar or language to provisions that would restructure the city government.

Commissioner Brian Jeffries, a former Lansing city councilmember who the group unanimously elected to serve as chair, acknowledged the importance of the group’s responsibility.

“This issue that we’re dealing with is probably the most serious and impactful issue that I will have been involved with with the city of Lansing,” he said.

Commissioners also voted to make Lori Adams Simon vice chair.

“My goal has always been to work collaboratively, respectfully, and be very transparent, so that’s what I would expect from this commission,” she said.

Members were presented with training from Michigan Municipal League representatives outlining the role of city charters as well as information on how to comply with state laws and parliamentary procedures.

The charter commission has about two and a half years to complete the process.

That includes leading a public engagement process to gather feedback, drafting a new charter, getting approval from the governor and Attorney General’s offices, and going to the voters for a final authorization.

The commission can put a draft charter to voters no more than three times.

The group also set a schedule to hold its public meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., with a commitment to run at least four community listening sessions across the city.

Members of the public began offering perspectives at the meeting, calling for changes that would improve Lansing’s governance.

“I know you don’t have to make sweeping changes to the whole charter, but please, care about the people,” city resident Norma Bauer told commissioners at the meeting. “That’s the main thing. Everybody who lives here. Because we want something better.”

The group will hold meetings on the following Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. this year:

