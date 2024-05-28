Anti-gun violence advocates want to "silence the violence"

Anti-gun violence advocates in Michigan are holding a month-long series of marches and other events to raise awareness.

The “Silence the Violence” campaign started 17 years ago by Pastor Barry Randolph in Detroit.

“It’s not enough to provide healing if we don’t address the root causes of the wound,” said Randolph.

Anti-gun violence advocates plan to raise awareness during the next month with a series of marches and other events.

Recently enacted Michigan state gun laws, covering domestic violence and safely storing firearms, have the advocates' support.

But Rev. Chris Yaw says more education is needed on the new laws, for the public and the police.

“Just because we passed them does not mean that we’re enforcing them or people are notified,” said Yaw.

Advocates point to a deadly mass shooting in Lansing over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead as an example of why their work continues.

Lansing police responded early Monday morning to a report of a shooting at the 300 block of River Front Drive. The shooting took place during a gathering in the heart of the capitol city’s downtown. The other shooting victims range in age from 15 to 20 years old.