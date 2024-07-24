New Michigan law makes it easier for prisons to release people in poor health

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law Tuesday that would make it easier for people to be released from Michigan prisons if they're in debilitating health and considered to be a minimal risk to the public.

The new law replaces a 2019 law that was seen as vague and hard to apply. Only one person had been released, according to FAMM, an advocacy group that works for changes in criminal justice systems across the country.

The Michigan parole board will have authority to release someone to a medical facility, hospice or a home, especially if they have a life expectancy of less than 18 months.

"Their needs are too much for the Corrections Department and they're not a risk to public safety," said Maria Goellner, director of state policy at FAMM.

She said Michigan would save money, and the medically frail might be able to spend more time around family in their final days.

"It's common sense," said Sen. Erika Geiss, a Detroit-area Democrat who sponsored the bill

Goellner predicted the new law might apply to 12 to 20 people a year. People convicted of crimes that carry a possible life sentence aren't eligible.

The parole board also could order someone to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Larry Smith, who spent nearly 27 years in prison before he was exonerated of crimes, told lawmakers that he spent much time behind bars with people who had dementia or Parkinson's disease but were no risk to the public.

"There are many people in state prisons who could come home safely and contribute to our families and communities as I am" he said.